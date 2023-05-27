Home page World

Bettina Menzel

The Rincón de la Vieja last erupted on June 28, 2021 (seen in the photo): The eruption on May 25, 2022 produced a three kilometer high column of smoke. © OVISUCORI-UNA / AFP

In the Central American country of Costa Rica, a three-kilometre-high column of smoke rose above the Rincón de la Vieja volcano on Thursday – civil protection warns the population.

San José – Around 270 kilometers from Costa Rica’s capital San José lies the 1,900 meter high volcano Rincón de la Vieja, which is one of the most active in the Central American country. On Thursday afternoon, a three-kilometer-high cloud of steam, ash and gases rose – the national disaster agency called on the population to be careful.

Volcanic eruption in Costa Rica: Miles high cloud of smoke over crater

The Rincón de la Vieja volcano is located in a national park in north-west Costa Rica and has been showing increased activity since April after a quiet phase. “A few minutes ago, the Rincón de la Vieja volcano erupted at a height of 3,000 meters, the cloud was made of water vapor, gases and ash,” warned the national civil protection agency CNE on Thursday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. local time (10:30 p.m. German time). The volcano has already erupted several times this month, it said. “This latest eruption erupted material from the bottom of the main lake,” the CNE said, predicting that this would trigger hot mud flows called lahars.

The situation is currently classified as alert level two out of four. The plume of smoke is a “phreatic” explosion in which there is an interaction between water and hot magma, volcanologist Cyrill Müller told the local newspaper La Patilla. The water vaporizes and increases in volume thousands of times in a matter of seconds, resulting in the explosion.

Civil protection authority warns population: “Volcano can erupt at any time”

The civil protection authority CNE warned the population to approach the volcano. Rivers in the vicinity should also be avoided, as the watercourses could transport material and sediment from the volcano. “We remind the population that a volcano can erupt at any time,” the CNE continued. The situation is being closely monitored in the northern Upala region as rainfall is expected there, which could carry material from higher areas to the lowlands, it said.

Almost a third of Costa Rica’s land area is under protection. The country has several active and extinct volcanoes, such as Turrialba, Volcán Poas and Irazú. There are a total of around 120 volcanoes in the Central American country, only five of which are active. About 2,300 kilometers northwest of the Rincón de la Vieja, the Popocatépetl volcano in Mexico has covered several towns with a layer of ash for several days. The volcano, 85 kilometers from Mexico City, has been very active several times in the past. It is relatively easy to predict when a volcano will erupt.