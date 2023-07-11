With photos and videoThe Icelandic authorities cordoned off a larger area around the spewing volcano on the island on Tuesday. The volcano has been attracting attention since the eruption began on Monday.



Visitors were urged to leave the area due to high concentrations of “life-threatening toxic gases.” The Department of Civil Protection and Disaster Management also called on residents of the Reykjanes Peninsula, near the capital Reykjavik, to sleep with closed windows and turn off ventilation. “The police, following advice from scientists, have also decided to restrict access to the area due to the massive and life-threatening pollution from toxic gas,” the department said. Later on Tuesday, visitors were allowed to walk towards the volcano again.

The volcano in southwest Iceland, in an uninhabited valley near Mount Litli-Hrútur, erupted Monday after increased seismic activity in the area. "The eruption is small and there are currently no ash emissions into the atmosphere," said the Icelandic Meteorological Office. The development of the eruption is closely monitored.

Lava came out of a 900-foot-long crack on the mountain’s slopes on Monday, the agency added. By Tuesday morning, the crack and volume of the eruption had narrowed, scientists say. “This has become a small eruption, which is very good news,” University of Iceland geophysics professor Magnús Tumi Guðmundsson told national broadcaster RUV. He states that the eruption “could certainly be long, but luckily we’re not looking at a continuation of what we’ve seen in the first few hours.”

The volcano is close to Iceland’s international airport, but the eruption has not yet affected air traffic. The Fagradalsfjall volcano has already erupted twice in the past two years, also with no aviation consequences. An eruption in the same area in 2021 produced spectacular lava flows for months. Hundreds of thousands of people then flocked to see the spectacular spectacle.

Most disruptive eruption

The most disruptive eruption was that of Eyjafjallajökull volcano in 2010, which spewed huge clouds of ash into the atmosphere. Air traffic came to a standstill for several days because of fears that the ash could damage aircraft jet engines. More than 100,000 planes were grounded, leaving millions of international travelers stranded.

