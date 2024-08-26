Home World

From: Kilian Bauml

Press Split

A cloud of poisonous volcanic gases is moving across Europe following the eruption in Iceland. The toxic cloud is also moving over large German cities.

Reykjanes – The Icelandic peninsula of Reykjanes has been the scene of repeated eruptions and volcanic eruptions for months. Six eruptions have been recorded since December, the most recent on the night of Friday, August 23. A weather map shows a cloud of toxic volcano-Gases moving over Europe. On Monday (26 August) this gas cloud will also reach large parts of Germany.

The volcanic eruption in Iceland has increased sulphur oxide levels. (Montage) © dpa/Windy

Volcanic eruption in Iceland creates sulphur dioxide cloud – now it is moving over Germany

The latest outbreak was caused by a earthquake of magnitude 4.0. The ground cracked due to the volcanic eruption and lava flowed out. According to estimates, the crack was initially 1.4 kilometers wide, but within 40 minutes it grew to almost 4 kilometers. On Friday, August 23, a second crack was detected. The approximately 4,000 residents of the port city of Grindavik were then evacuated.

Although the port city on the Icelandic peninsula is not currently under immediate threat from the volcano, the eruption has released large amounts of sulphur oxides. These are now forming a toxic cloud that is moving over Europe. According to data from the weather portal Windy, the toxic cloud reached Great Britain on Sunday. Volcanologist Simon Carn warned on X (formerly Twitter) from a possible deterioration in air quality.

Gas cloud moves over Germany – Federal Environment Agency explains health risks

The poisonous cloud reached the European mainland on Sunday. The first offshoots are said to have reached northwest Germany on Sunday. On Monday, the poisonous volcanic gases will move across the country. According to the map, the cloud is moving further south and west, passing over several large German cities, including Berlin and Hamburgas well as Kassel. According to the map, Bavaria is largely spared from the cloud.

Lava and ash clouds: Ten active volcanoes in the world View photo gallery

The Federal Environment Agency points out that sulphur oxide irritates the mucous membranes and eyes and can lead to respiratory problems. However, the concentration in Germany is well below the limit values. During the night to Tuesday, the cloud will move further into Eastern Europe. In Iceland there is a high level of seismic activity, up to 500 earthquakes in one night There was already a long Experts fear the strongest eruption in years in Iceland.

The largest active volcano in Europe, Mount Etna, also amazes experts with record-breaking phenomena. (kiba/AFP)