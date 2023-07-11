Fagradalsfjall volcano erupted 30 km southwest of the Icelandic capital Reykjavik. This was announced on Monday, July 10, by the country’s National Meteorological Administration.

Lava erupts on the Reykjanes peninsula near the Litli-Khrutur hill, the department noted on the Facebook page (owned by the Meta organization, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

According to local radio station RV, the police block the main routes in the direction of the eruption. The volcano has three cracks, the longest of which is about 200-300 m. According to scientists, the eruption will spread and the channels will merge.

The volcano has already erupted in 2021 and 2022. Its previous activity, according to volcanologist Thorvald Linklater, was small, compact in size. Iceland is characterized by significant volcanic activity, as there are several mountain-volcanic systems on it.

Earlier, on June 23, in the province of East Java in Indonesia, the Semeru volcano erupted. Activity was recorded 12 times. Eruptions were characterized by the third level of danger, almost the highest.