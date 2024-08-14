Volatile markets and geopolitical risks push gold higher

The main indices of the Old Continent have completely recovered the losses related to the “Black Monday” of last week. Even the American markets, epicenter of recent worries, have almost compensated the losses of August 2.

Despite this recovery, concerns have not disappeared from investors’ portfolios. Yesterday’s record close in gold and increased purchases in the bond market indicate that hedging remains a priority. Gold, in addition to benefiting from geopolitical fears, has found new stimuli in the fall in real yields. With recession now overtaking inflation as the market’s top concern, fixed income is proving its worth as a hedge against equity turbulence. In August, investors allocated $8.9 billion to U.S. government and corporate bond funds, adding to July’s $57.4 billion, the highest monthly amount since January and the second highest since mid-2021, according to EPFR data.

Global stocks rose yesterday on optimism sparked by a lower-than-expected PPI (Producer Price Index) reading. This data has helped to reduce bond yields in both Europe and the United States, allowing the stocks, particularly in the industrial and technology sectors, to gain ground. In Europe, titles such as Schneider, Siemens and SAP recorded increases between 1% and 2%, while Adyen and Nexi gained more than 3% and 2.43%, respectively. However, economic sentiment indicators for the Eurozone and Germany fell more than expected, limiting further gains. In addition, Luxury giant LVMH closed in the red as new yuan-denominated loans in China aggressively declined, which has heightened fears that Chinese consumers will not recover soon, despite the PBoC’s rate cuts.

In the US, bond yields fell and stocks rose, with the tech-driven Nasdaq leading the way. Markets took the weaker-than-expected PPI reading as a dovish signal ahead of today’s CPI. Market pricing for the upcoming FOMC meeting in September has shown a slight bias toward a 50 basis point rate cut from the previously expected 25 basis points. However, pricing has been very volatile due to recent concerns about a possible recession.

Producer price index (PPI) inflation was weaker than expected in July, rising 0.1% versus expectations for a 0.2% increase. Core PPI, which excludes food and energy, was also weaker than expected, posting no change. This reading adds to a series of weaker-than-expected inflation data in recent months, reinforcing the case for a possible rate cut by the Fed in September.e. Futures markets now see a roughly 55% probability of a 50 basis point cut and a total of 100 basis points of cuts by the end of the year. The July CPI reading will be important, with expectations for a 3% increase on an annual basis and a 3.2% increase for core CPI. The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland is forecasting a 3% increase in headline inflation for the year, the same as in the weak June report. On a monthly basis, July inflation is expected to rise 0.2%, compared to a 0.1% decline in June.

The CPI report will certainly influence the Fed’s decisions, although the central bank’s preferred indicator is the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, which will be released on August 30. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has reiterated that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will continue to rely on data to decide on interest rates. Therefore, markets remain highly sensitive to price changes.

Starbucks shares jumped 24.5% yesterday, posting their best daily session ever, following the announcement that Laxman Narasimhan has stepped down as CEO effective immediately and will be replaced by Brian Niccol, CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill, on September 9. Rachel Ruggeri, Starbucks’ CFO, will serve as interim CEO until Niccol arrives. The news helped Starbucks add $21.4 billion to its market cap, while Chipotle lost $5.7 billion.

The optimism seems justified, however. Chipotle shares have risen 773% since Niccol took over as CEO on March 5, 2018, through Monday’s close. Starbucks shares have risen just 35% in the same period, while the S&P 500 has gained 99%. Chipotle has proven resilient this year, with comparable sales rising 11% in the latest quarter, compared to declines at fast-food rivals like McDonald’s and KFC. Starbucks, on the other hand, which specializes in beverages, has faced significant challenges, including boycotts over its stance on the conflict in Israel and labor policies. It has also seen two consecutive quarters of declining comparable sales (the first time since 2020), and its shares had fallen 20% this year before the change in leadership. The board faced pressure from activist investors Elliott Investment Management and Starboard Value, and former CEO Howard Schultz complained publicly and privately about the company.

Many investors on eToro were confident in a recovery for Starbucks, and the reversal is a bonus. In Q2 2024, the company’s shares ranked 13th globally among the stocks with the highest open position increases among eToro clients. Purchases were particularly strong in Spain and the Czech Republic (1st place), Germany (6th place), Italy and the United Arab Emirates (8th place).

Narasimhan’s sudden departure comes amid a record number of CEO layoffs at U.S. companies. Of the 191 CEOs who have left companies in the Russell 3000 Index this year, 74 were considered fired or forced out, according to data from exechange.com. This represents the highest number for this time of year since 2017.

Today begins with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand announcing a 25 basis point cut in the cash rate to 5.25%.. This is the first rate cut by the bank. Although market prices were expecting a cut, analysts were more divided, with some expecting a rate hold. As a result, the New Zealand dollar fell by about 1% against the US dollar (NZD/USD), falling to 0.602. Since the beginning of the year, the NZD has depreciated against all major currencies, except the Norwegian krone.

In Japan, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced his decision to step down and not seek re-election as president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in September. Since the LDP is the largest party in the ruling coalition, the party’s next leader is expected to become the country’s new prime minister.

*Italian Market Analyst at eToro