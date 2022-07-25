Stock exchanges and markets, Italy lacks a healthy financial culture. The analysis

Few people have not approached the financial worldthere are those who did it with government bonds, who directly bought shares on the stock exchange or by being “accompanied” by professionals in the sector, however we have all been there.

The our knowledge they can be superficial or drill down, but what we don’t know is how the financial world will react to a given event. Over the years we have seen sensational rises and sudden collapses, but what are the reasons? Usually let’s talk about euphoria of the market and of the panic salling (sales panic) to justify the actions we do.

Generally, (and I say this from experience) i underwriters of any form of investment tend to plan very little; if we exclude the accumulation plans (PACs), which take years to form a fair amount of capital, everything else remains imprisoned in the “short” period subjected to panic-euphoria sentiments in one’s portfolio.

That there is no doubt that in Italy there is no financial culture, an example above all Il Mondo of 31 March 1995 was entitled: ONE RETIRED FOR ONE … (understood in the sense that in the near future, those who work will have to keep a pensioner; will it affect everyone sooner or later? We are already in the near future and here is the question: how will we do? With the reforms? With the extension of the retirement age? With the recalculation of the contribution part?

Mah! However, to return to the title we can say that no one is able to say, if and how long a rise or fall will last, but we are able to understand that if we do not let ourselves be carried away and we know how to be satisfied, we can almost always enter and exit the winning markets. An example? On 22 July 1982 the 1972 COMIT index touched a minimum at 147.23, on 20 May 1986 the 1972 COMIT index reached the top at 908.19.

Very few are the lucky ones to enter at those prices, to exit after a rise of over 6 times! Unsatisfied or misguided? Also in the following years we have had substantial decreases and increases, but the motivation is always the same… it is never enough! Free advice.

The financial and insurance world are subject to complexitybut the products that are present on the market have a very specific function to satisfy the “needs of customers”. The Anglo-Saxons are right when they sign a contract: it must be WIN-WIN, translated into Italian: business is done in two and if one of the two believes that it is not a business …

