In Nagu, a small town in the mountains of southwestern China, signs of a vibrant Muslim community are ubiquitous. Horns play passages from a Chinese translation of the Koran. Arabic script decorates the exterior of homes.

Dominating all that is the Najiaying Mosque, with an emerald green dome and four minarets. For decades, it has been the pride of the Muslim ethnic minority I ran away who lives here

Last month, it was also the scene of a confrontation. On the morning of May 27, after the authorities brought construction cranes into the mosque square, a crowd of residents confronted the hundreds of police in riot gear who had been deployed to supervise the work. As the officers blocked off the mosque and used pepper spray, residents threw water bottles and bricks.

The unusual clashes show how one aspect of the Chinese Communist Party’s drive to exert more control over religion could become more volatile.

Since China’s leader Xi Jinping rose to power more than a decade ago, the party has toppled Christian churches, razed Tibetan Buddhist enclaves and put Uyghur Muslims in internment camps in the name of political security.

However, it has also gone against lesser-known groups, such as the I ran awaywho make up less than 1 percent of the population and have historically assimilated well with the Han ethnic majority.

The party has closed, demolished or forcibly redesigned mosques in Hui enclaves, condemning Arab architectural features such as domes and minarets as evidence of unwanted foreign influence on Islam.

The mosque in Nagu and another large one in the nearby town of Shadian are among the last major mosques with such architecture in China. But when local officials announced plans to remove their domes and redo their minarets, the people in Nagu resisted.

“This roof represents our respect and freedomsaid Na, a resident in his 35s, who asked to be identified only by his last name for fear of reprisals from the government. “We freely chose it for ourselves back then.”

The so-called sinicization campaign to remove Arabic features came to Nagu in 2021. Government officials began visiting homes to persuade residents to support changes to the mosque. A billboard in the town shows a render of the plan: without domes and the minarets decorated with pagoda-like tiers. Officials have also been going door-to-door in Shadian.

In the days after the crash, residents of Nagu were going in and out of the mosque, but security was kept tight, with a drone hovering overhead.

“Of course, the Qur’an came from Saudi Arabia, but after reaching China, it must be adaptedsaid Li Heng, an official with the local ethnic and religious affairs bureau. He insisted that the officials were not interfering with religious freedom, and that the plan would go ahead only with the consent of local residents.

In Nagu, demolition at the mosque was likely inevitable, Na said. But he hoped residents would be allowed to cling to other liberties. For him, that included the right to instill his faith in his children.

