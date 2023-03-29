20 percent of the business hours handled by airlines fail to comply with the allocation established by the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) and the one that breaks them the most is You will fly.

In an interview, Carlos Velázquez Tiscareño, director of the airport, specified that he assigns 455,520 slots or schedules to airlines and Volaris fails to comply with 35 percent of those it uses.

While Long live Aerobus fails to comply with 15 percent and Aeroméxico with 5 percent.

For the manager, the Business hours managed by the airlines are “illegal and unreal”, a situation that he hopes will be resolved in a week.

“It seemed that they were in charge (the airlines) and (the authorities) were in collusion, it was irresponsibility or they simply did not want to get into trouble with the airlines. That was always the case and that is why there were so many delays,” he said.

Since March 26, the AICM reported that the airport screens would show the official schedules assigned to each airline and not the commercial ones established by them, which led to confusion for passengers because their itineraries did not coincide.

The air terminal of the CDMX reported that since December the airlines were asked to adhere to the official schedules since in the summer season they were not going to consider theirs.

He assured that they were sent a reminder in February and March and asked them to inform their users to avoid confusion.

“But they don’t do it because they are going to accept that the tickets are illegal,” he said.

REFORM requested you will fly his position, but declined to comment.