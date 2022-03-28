Davis’ captain commented on Jannik’s match: “He is trying new solutions, he is in a transition phase, it takes patience. He has faith in his path.”

The refusal of defeat despite the difficulties. Jannik Sinner’s enterprise (we can call it that, given how things were going) is the result of a champion’s head and an absolute will to prove to himself, and perhaps a little to others as well, that the choices of he are right. Filippo Volandri attended the match against Carreno in the double role of Sky commentator and with Davis’ captain’s heart beating fast: “We suffered – the Captain tells us – but Jannik is like this, he is someone who gives everything he has. this moment, all he has is what we have seen. A bit of ups and downs, an imperfect athletic preparation, some technical choices he is trying but obviously still do not succeed as he would like. He was very good at overturning the match and also to bring the public to his side. If on the one hand it is true that Carreno shivered, it is equally true that another player, in place of Jannik, would probably have given up after two or three match points “. See also Australian Open, Sinner does not disappoint. Outside Cecchinato, Mager, Seppi and Travaglia

It takes patience – Therefore, if on the one hand this phase of “transition” makes those who would always like to be happy and successful always turn up their noses, the strength with which Sinner was able to shoot the match is a sign of great presence to himself and of serenity: “He is absolutely serene – confirms Volandri -, he is sure of his choices. He also demonstrated it in the Davis Cup: he came from Dubai after the change of coach which certainly cost him also from an emotional point of view. Yet he arrived in the group and has He has done his duty perfectly. Jannik has a great ability to simplify everything. Even when we think about it in the team, he manages to condense the whole concept in three words. ” In short, a very concentrated Jannik Sinner working to improve: “In the match we have seen him try different solutions, even if he still can’t do everything. He has seen him use the slice, do some more descents to the net. Little by little he will also learn to manage these new tools “. In short, the choice of Vagnozzi, at the moment, convinces: “Sinner made this choice in full awareness and has faith in the path he has taken. All the technicians, myself included, are constantly evolving, they study. Then the teams can always expand, to have so many skills. And it is not excluded that in the future Sinner’s team may be joined by a highly experienced coach, or a former player. But it does not seem a priority at the moment “. See also Australian Open, Sinner flies to the quarterfinals. Defeated De Minaur, he will challenge Tsitsipas

And now Kyrgios – Nick Kyrgios, after beating a sickly Fabio Fognini, expressed the desire to confront Sinner. Indian Wells missed the crossing due to the withdrawal of the South Tyrolean, struck by the flu: “He is very strong – said the Australian – we have never met but I am very curious because I think he will be one of the protagonists of the future” . The crossing comes in one of Sinner’s worst moments and in the rebirth phase of the bad boy from Canberra, who has found serenity even off the pitch. In short, it will be another difficult match: “On a technical level, an opponent like Carreno was certainly easier for Jannik. Nick is tough, he doesn’t give rhythm to his opponent, he accelerates out of the ordinary and is above all in a moment of great confidence. . Sinner then comes from a great battle and it will be necessary to see how he has recovered. It will still be a match that will bring him new experience. “ See also MotoGP | WithU Yamaha RNF unveils the M1s of Dovizioso and Binder

