From his first training session with the Azzurri, Filippo Volandri told everyone the same thing: “We need to work on the group”. So he did it, at all levels, technical, tactical, psychological, to the point of creating an almost perfect alchemy. Everyone plays, everyone cheers, everyone takes the field when needed and no one feels like a reserve. Today, with Canada at 13, Italy tries the feat in the semifinals. A mountain to climb, but so did the United States who were sent home Thursday by a crazy performance.