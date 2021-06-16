A new application for mobile devices is all the rage on the internet. With the name Voilà AI Artist, users can turn your selfies into a character out of a Disney movie.

What FaceApp and Deep Nostalgia, Voilà AI Artist is characterized by providing users with filters that alter features: big eyes, smooth lines and vibrant colors are as a result when uploading an image or choosing one of the app’s library.

The application presents four options which include “2D or 3D cartoons” in the style of Pixar movies, the so-called “Renaissance” that edits the image in the 18th century style and the rest is “cartoons”.

Users can upload or take a photo from their Android or Apple iOS device, choose a mode, and then save the image or share it on social media.

Voilà AI Artist offers four filter options.

Voilà also has a function that modify images specifically of celebrities and, as if that were not enough, it offers a subscription service $ 3 on iOS and $ 2 on Android a week, eliminating ads.



Voilà AI Artist, available for Android and iOS devices.

Steve Povolny, Head of Advanced Threat Research and Principal Engineer at McAfee, says that with apps like Voilà, there are always some privacy concerns to be aware of.

“I think most people now understand that their face is a completely different kind of identity that we weren’t used to having protected in the past,” Povolny told USA Today site.



Voilà AI Artist has a library of celebrity images that can be edited.

“And in many ways, it carries at least as much, if not more, information than much of the public information that you are subscribed to to share.”

Povolny also noted that while people are generally aware of the risks associated with using apps that collect data, and specifically photos, they don’t always realize the full impacts of how that data might be used in the future.



FaceApp, the Russian app, had its success on the networks during 2019.

Controversy over data collection

The Privacy Policy de Voilà is similar to most other applications that alter faces through Artificial Intelligence, and tells users that they collect data and photos uploaded to the application.

In recent years, Povolny noted that people have become more used to companies collecting and using their data.

“Five or ten years ago, you probably couldn’t imagine a blanket statement that would say, ‘Yes, we are collecting your data and we will do what we want with it, whenever we want,'” Povolny said.

For its part, the Voilà application ensures that the content is deleted after 24 to 48 hours. However, there is no public verification in this regard.

