Amid the invasion of the neighboring country, Russian influencers gained new followers by publishing information about the front. Aligned with the Kremlin, the voienkor – war correspondents – reinforce the president’s speech and contribute to Russian internal propaganda against Ukraine. They keep the audience with shocking images and a pro-war editorial line.

In Telegram groups, “war bloggers” show in real time some operations of Russian soldiers and use relaxed language. Despite criticizing the military strategy, they support Putin’s thesis that the invasion is justified to fight “Nazism” in Ukraine.

Blogger Semion Pegov, 37, is an important figure among voienkor and his influence has grown steadily since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine. In just a few months, Pegov’s Telegram channel, “The WarGonzo Project”, grew from 200,000 to 1.3 million subscribers.

Last October, Semion Pegov injured one of his legs during a mine explosion in Donbass, in the extreme east of Ukraine. Two months later, he received the Order of Courage from the country’s president. Last week, Prime Minister Mikhail Michoustin presented Pegov with a government award of 1 million rubles ($10,000), as did other war correspondents.

In addition to publishing photos and videos of what he experiences alongside the combatants, Pegov interacts with readers both through Telegram and Twitter, where he even asked for support to treat his leg.

“Subculture”

“You can’t call this journalism. It’s a subculture of bloggers who know more or less about military affairs and who go to the front to record videos,” comments Alexander Tchernykh, a journalist for the Russian newspaper Kommersant, currently in Donbass.

“Despite being totally biased, all bloggers came to the conclusion that the country’s army and management are far from ideal and were tempted to say how things are going and propose solutions”, highlights the Kommersant reporter.

Even as influencers weighed in on social media, often criticizing Russian moves, “Surprisingly, while the Kremlin has stepped up crackdowns on opposition and censorship, Vladimir Putin has defended military bloggers against Ministry of Defense attacks and protected their independence.” , notes the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), in a note published in November last year.

Before that, in June, the president spoke with two bloggers, Alexander Sladkov and Evgueni Poddubni, who revealed to the Russian president what they followed on the front line. Another influencer, Alexander Kots, was appointed by Putin last November to the Russian Council for Human Rights, an organization heavily dependent on power. This close relationship between bloggers and the president demonstrates that Putin takes advantage of information from digital influencers to better understand the difficulties on the front.