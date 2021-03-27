Today is the new ID @ Xbox event, and we are seeing a lot of new indies, one of them is the title at hand. In Voidtrain we will travel to very strange places, aboard an interdimensional train. In this survival game, which strongly attracts attention due to its theme and originality, we will be part of the crew of a train, which we will improve and expand as we play.
We will go through all kinds of portals that will take us to new worlds full of creatures of all kinds which will be dangerous. According to the description of Steam: it is a survival game, in which a group of mechanics goes aboard an old train in a world governed by very different physical rules. Much of the game will be spent updating the train: extending it, updating the engine or improving its defense are some of the available improvements.
The more we improve it, the more speed it reaches and the more difficulty and challenge we add to our journey. Because of this, each trip promises to be unique, “Each time there is a new way to go, new lands to discover and a new train to build.”
Voidtrain will have single player mode and cooperative for up to four players. It is expected to go on sale in 2022 for Xbox and PC consoles.
