void trainthe original survival of Nearga in which you find yourself traveling on an interdimensional train, is shown with a new trailer of the gameplay: A montage of in-game sequences including platforming, puzzles, and combat.

We tried Voidtrain a few days ago, liking the idea behind the game but already experiencing a number of problems from the demo limitations which we hope the authors will remedy between now and the official launch on PC and Xbox Series X|S.

Specifically, our Mattia Armani wrote: “Voidtrain is a first-person survival game that relies on an original idea even if it is not easy to manage. The choice to focus everything on a train traveling in the void, in fact, it involves several limitations which for the moment win on the points in favor.”

The fact that the title is currently available in early access however, it implies that the developers are already collecting useful feedback from users, as part of a path that will undoubtedly improve the experience in the long run.

“Become part of the crew of an interdimensional express! Discover a mysterious world inhabited by deadly creatures, where you will find treasures and much more,” reads the synopsis of Voidtrain. “Accumulate materials, upgrade your train and create more advanced weapons. Play solo or in 4-player co-op!”