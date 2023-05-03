void train has one exit date officer on Steam: at the end of a period in early access, the game developed by HypeTrain Digital will be available in full version starting from May 9, therefore in a handful of days.

As you may remember, last February we tried this peculiar survival on tracks suspended in the void and we were fascinated by its style, the underlying irony and the presence of a cooperative mode for four players, while highlighting some limitations of the experience.

The video released today focuses heavily on the atmospheres of Voidtrain, on the exploratory phases but also on the fights, and puts the emphasis on the sense of discovery offered by this title, which will also see us collaborate with little alien workers to collect resources.

Under the command of an engineer who decides to explore the world of the Void, we’ll have to build and upgrade our train, create powerful weapons and face increasingly stronger enemies as we cross suggestive landscapes alone or in the company of our friends.