Thanks to a new trailer NIS America has finally revealed the release date for Europe of void * tRrLM2 (); // Void Terrarium 2. The title will be available throughout Europe starting from March 3, 2023 on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. As previously anticipated in this new adventure we will again take on the role of Robbiethis time looking for clues from the past to be able to save the little girl Toriko from a new disease that afflicts her.

We leave you now with the new Story Trailer dedicated to the game, wishing you a good vision as always.

void * tRrLM2 (); // Void Terrarium 2 – Story Trailer

Source: NIS America