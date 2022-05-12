Nippon Ichi Software shared new information on void * tRrLM2 (); // Void Terrarium 2, accompanied by a series of images. The study sheds light on the exploratory component, linked to the exploration of dungeons, improved and expanded compared to the previous chapter.

First of all we learn that once again the dungeons, called “zones”, will be procedurally generated and will change appearance every time they are accessed. In addition to presenting a good number of new enemies, which will hinder the advancement of our robot, the player will have new skills available, obtainable through “Skill Draw“, Giving the progression a roguelike-like edge, in which you will need to adapt your play style to the skills found during each expedition.

To monitor the status of Torikothe little human kept in the terrarium, which the robot will have to take care of, the player will have the “Pet Nanny“, Which will constantly update us on the state of health of the child. With the materials recovered during the exploration it will be possible to obtain “Craft Bonuses“, Which will increase the robot’s stats, allowing us to overcome otherwise insurmountable obstacles.

As for the combat system, the game will have a “Weapon Proficiency“, Thanks to which it will be possible to increase the statistics and the effectiveness of the passive bonuses of each weapon thanks to its repeated use. The game will also introduce useful new skills, such as teleportation, called “Bringsl “, the skill”Dive“, Which allows you to dive underground and avoid attacks, and the powerful area attack”Divide“.

In Void Terrarium 2 the player will also be asked to make choices regarding exploration, selecting which areas to reach based on the bonuses they will offer (“Dungeon Effects”) or the so-called “Weather Blight”(The greater the fungal pollution, Toriko will easily get sick and the enemies in the dungeons will be more dangerous).

Inside the dungeons it will then be possible to come across the “Mysterious Rooms“, Special rooms in which, once a particular challenge has been completed, the player will be rewarded with contaminated crystals, useful for purchasing items and resources.

We report below the new images published by Nippon Ichi Software.

Source: Nippon Ichi Software Street Gematsu