NIS America announces that the demo version of void* tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2 is available starting today on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch through their respective digital stores. To celebrate the launch of the trial version, the publisher shares a new trailer for the game online.

The full version of void* tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2 will be available from next 3rd March in Europe.

void* tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2 – Demo Trailer

void* tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2: Demo trailer available Help Robbie celebrate Toriko’s birthday by exploring dungeons, collecting materials, and building the perfect party decor! Experience this heartwarming story exclusively in the demo void* tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2! Watch the trailer on YouTube: https://youtu.be/q78UUjru7cs void* tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2 will be available in Europe on Nintendo Switch™ And PS4™ The March 3, 2023! Practice your skills and take care of Toriko in the tamagotchi-style “Osewatch” mini-game!

Source: NIS America via PLAION