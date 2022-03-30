Nippon Ichi Software has released new information for void * tRrLM2 (); // Void Terrarium 2which will arrive in Japan in June.

In this second chapter the little robot e Toriko they will move to a new terrarium, inside which it will be possible to grow plants. After planting the seeds we will have to adjust the temperature of the terrarium so as to make the optimal environment for plant growth, which will be watered by Toriko. Thanks to them we will be able to obtain new objects and new recipes for creation.

Terrarium customization will be expanded within the sequel. Not only the atmosphere will change according to the objects we decide to arrange inside, but even the music will adapt to our choices. For the first time we will also be able manage several terrariums at the same timeand creating diverse environments will be the key to helping little Toriko.

The flow of the game will be very similar to that of the first chapter. We will have to try to keep Toriko alive and help her when she needs her, offering her food and medicine in case she falls ill. In order to obtain the raw materials we will have to explore random dungeonsand once back to the terrarium we can exploit materials to create new objects. These can be placed in the terrarium to change the baby’s mood, and thus help her get better.

We leave you now with a new image gallery for void * tRrLM2 (); // Void Terrarium 2 reminding you that the title will be available in Japan from 30 June on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Source: Nippon Ichi Software Street Gematsu