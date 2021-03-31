Joachim Löw (national coach): “The first two games were a good basis. The goal was nine points, that we gave that out of hand, we got ourselves into it. The disappointment is huge. “

Ilkay Gündogan: “The fact is that this shouldn’t happen. It felt like they were in front of our goal twice and scored twice, it was too easy. We had chances and only scored one goal. We didn’t look good on either goal. Twice a man is completely free in the middle. That is not our claim and it cannot be explained. I’m leaving the team with a bad feeling. It hurts all the more that two months won’t happen much. We have to be in top form by the end of May and prepare for the tournament. “

Uli Hoeneß (TV expert at RTL): “It’s very difficult to explain. I really thought the team would take the momentum from the first two games with them. That was okay for the first 20 minutes. If you can’t get anything in front, then you have to try not to get any goals in the back. In the middle the defense was partly very open today, both goals fell through the center. Something was wrong. “