Is Red Bull scary or not?

What we saw with Max Verstappen on the first day of testing – when he was able to complete 142 laps and lead his immediate pursuer in the standings by more than a second – made the entire Formula 1 fear of having to witness a new Red Bull solo also in 2024.

But the second day recorded a Ferrari in the lead, which can bring home – in addition to the best time – also a cautious optimism on the race pace.

Voices from the paddock

Obviously trying to understand the work of each individual team and the quantity of petrol taken on board by the drivers is pure dowsing, but the journalists present in the Bahrain paddock are trying to collect information directly from the teams.

Maintaining the anonymity of his sources, the well-known journalist Michael Schmidtwho writes about Cars, Motor and Sportspoke to Sky Deutschland explaining that “at the moment in the paddock it is believed that Ferrari is the second force behind Red Bull“, but also that “Mercedes engineers think Red Bull is a close second to everyone”but an opinion not shared “give him engineer Williamswhich sees the world champions with an advantage of around half a second.”