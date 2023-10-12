“I can not talk now. I will write to you at the end of the day… If I have not died.” Hala Riziq recounts in audio messages her escape from one part of Gaza to another, the Strip that Israel keeps completely surrounded and where it has dropped hundreds of tons of bombs since the massive militia attack that began on Saturday, which caused 1,200 deaths. The audios arrive when they arrive, because there is no internet and the data connection often drops. The lack of fuel this Wednesday turned off the only power plant – according to the Hamas Government – and endangers the water supply, because it feeds the underground water extraction pumps. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant decreed a “complete siege” on Monday, with no water, food, electricity or fuel supplies.

Riziq, 45, says that on Sunday she ran out of her home in the capital of Gaza, with her husband and four children, after the bombing of a building 50 meters away. “I was running from one place to another. The street was full of people who didn’t know where to go. I had a panic attack because I was looking at my children and I didn’t know how to protect them,” she says, while the bombings are heard in the background of the audio.

He then went to one of the hotels with “security clearance.” Those whose coordinates are given to Israel because they usually house workers from international organizations, NGOs (your case) or journalists. Two hours later, they told him that it was not safe, that he should look for another place. “I couldn’t because it was night. I spent it waiting for dawn and the building in front of the hotel was bombed. I went to another one, where at 2:00 they shouted at us: ‘You have to leave right now!’ In my rush I forgot the bag with the identity documents and birth certificates that I always prepare in these cases,” he says.

Women with children in their arms or by the hand walk down a Gaza street this Wednesday, fleeing Israeli bombings. MOHAMMED ABED (AFP)

Riziq explains that he then ran to his mother’s house, in a relatively safer area of ​​the city. And that the dark streets were illuminated with flares prior to the bombings or the fires caused by the missiles, which have claimed 1,100 lives since Saturday. He found 60 other displaced people there, without water or food for everyone. “My husband told me: ‘Let’s split up. So that if we die, we don’t all do it at the same time and something of the family remains,” he remembers.

He has returned to his home, despite the broken windows and the debris from the nearby bombing, because he has come to the conclusion that “there is not a single safe place in Gaza” and from everyone he can constantly hear the drones flying over and descending into the fighters to release the projectile. “This morning I sent messages to all my friends outside Gaza because I have the feeling that, sooner or later, I am going to die. I wrote to them that I am going to write to them every day ‘I am alive’ and that, if any of them don’t, they should forgive me if I did something bad to them, remember me and pray so that my family and I rest in peace.”

Gaza has not gone from paradise to hell since Saturday. The electricity cut, for example, barely worked a few hours a day before the attacks on Israel. The rest depends on generators, which allow the institutions, businesses and families that can afford it to run these days. Going out, to Egypt or Israel, has been a luxury in the last decade and a half. The rest of its 2.2 million inhabitants live trapped in an ultra-crowded space (about 5,500 people per square kilometer, 60 times more than Spain), with 22% drinking water, 47% unemployment and 62% population. dependent on humanitarian aid. In the last four major Israeli offensives, 4,000 people have died.

Israel captured Gaza in the 1967 Six-Day War and unilaterally evacuated it of settlers and soldiers in 2005. A year later, the Palestinians held elections. Hamas won, but the international community boycotted the new Government for not meeting the demands of recognizing de facto to Israel and renounce violence. He is the mastermind of Saturday’s attack and is considered a terrorist by the EU and the United States. He has controlled the Strip alone since 2007, after clashes with the rival Al Fatah faction. And, since then, Israel has subjected Gaza to a siege in which – in its toughest years – it even calculated the minimum calories per inhabitant to avoid causing famine.

Residents of a Gaza neighborhood inspect the damage caused by Israel’s nightly bombings. Majdi Fathi (NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Now, for Fatma Yamal Muhaisen, the problem is different: “It is even difficult to know if family and friends are still alive, due to connection problems and the lack of internet. I’m not talking about asking them if they are okay, because no one is okay in these circumstances, but about asking them if they are alive. So sometimes we just listen to the bombs and hope that they are. I also have family outside of Gaza and they often cannot connect with us. It makes their heart skip a beat every time it takes a while for the answer to arrive. And to me another for each bomb, no matter how far away it sounds,” he says, also through WhatsApp audio messages.

Muhaisen, 20 years old, assures that it is the worst offensive he has experienced (there have been seven since 2008) and exemplifies the mood with what happened to him the night before: “At midnight there was a loud knock on the door, saying that we we were running. When I opened it, I suddenly saw hundreds of people fleeing, not knowing where. Nobody knew anything, if there had been a warning [misiles con poca carga explosiva para avisar del verdadero bombardeo] or a phone call to vacate. “It turned out to be a false alarm.”

Now there are 20 at home because they host other displaced people and ration drinking water. They have a tank for toilet and kitchen water. Also external batteries and an electric generator that “at some point will need fuel.” “There are few things left in the supermarkets because people have already taken everything. The bakeries are open. We keep the bread in the freezer. It doesn’t work, but at least we tried,” she says.

“Netanyahu says let’s go to another part of Gaza, but where?” protests Muhaisen, referring to the Israeli prime minister’s appeal on Saturday to residents of the Strip. He urged them to leave “now” if they live near any place where Hamas is “deployed, hidden or operating” because it will end up “turned into rubble.” A military spokesman then urged everyone to escape to Egypt through a crossing that was closed.

A man carries a girl in his arms, injured during an Israeli bombing, in Khan Younis, south of Gaza. IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA (REUTERS)

The UN World Food Program has warned this Wednesday of the depletion “very soon of food supplies and basic needs.” According to the United Nations, more than 180,000 Gazans have lost their homes. They wander the streets, because they consider it less dangerous than staying in buildings, or they are mainly in schools of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA). The destruction affects 20,000 homes and 10 medical centers, according to data from the Palestinian Foreign Ministry. There are also 48 damaged schools.

One of those buildings is the Palestinian Center for Cultural Dialogue and Development, whose headquarters have been in ruins since Tuesday, says its director, Wajeeh Abu Zarife. “There are bombings from all sides. Right now none of us in Gaza feel that we are in a safe place. Not at home, not on the street, not in hospitals, not even in UNRWA schools. “People are running from one place to another.” What worries Abu Zarife, however, is not these days, but what is coming: “We neither know what it is, nor do we see efforts to stop it.”

It is the “strong revenge” – in Netanyahu’s words – in which the Israeli Armed Forces have already dropped “hundreds of tons of bombs”, with “emphasis on damage, not precision”, according to its spokesman, Daniel Hagari. Since Saturday, Israeli political and military officials have been underlining the focus and magnitude of the offensive, which will likely include a ground invasion. “In war, you have to be brutal,” said the Minister of Finance, the far-right Bezalel Smotrich, when defending “a coup not seen in 50 years.” [la Guerra del Yom Kippur] to end Gaza” and with “brutal bombings that do not significantly take into account the issue of captives,” in reference to the at least 130 Israelis in the Strip, kidnapped during the attack. “We are going to change the Middle East,” Netanyahu summarized.

If for the young Muhaisen this is her worst war, for the Spanish Raúl Incertis it is the first of this caliber. He is an anesthetist and arrived in the Strip just 11 days ago for an orthopedic and reconstructive surgery mission from the NGO Doctors Without Borders. He is relocated with dozens of other humanitarian workers and international organizations in a basement of a UN building that seems to him “paradise on earth,” compared to his first two days in a building without a basement, in a reality more similar. to that of the locals. There, he and his eight colleagues from the NGO spent Monday night “crouching on the floor” on the ground floor, hearing projectiles every few minutes. “They bombed a mosque about 150 meters away. The windows of the house were broken. But the worst experience of my life was hearing how the children in a house next door began to cry out of fear,” he says.

When teenager Shahd Raed Al Wahidi excuses herself because she has been almost offline for three days, she feels the need to add a reassuring phrase: “We are alive.”

A man carries mattresses through a destroyed street in Jabalia, Gaza, on Wednesday. MAHMUD HAMS (AFP)

