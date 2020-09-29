Jammu: The fire of opposition to the farmers law has now reached the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir too. On Tuesday, farmers and Congress workers took to the streets in Jammu to protest against this law. Farmers in Jammu have claimed that the firing on behalf of Pakistan on one side and such anti-farmer law on the other hand will force them to commit suicide.

Farmers in Jammu have alleged that this bill has been brought for the benefit of big industrialists and companies and farmers are not interested in it. The farmers alleged that the farmer of Jammu is a small farmer and nothing has been kept in this law for small farmers. At the same time, Congress in Jammu will launch a statewide agitation against this law from October 2.

Raising voice in protest against the new farmer laws brought by the central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that these laws have been brought to ‘stab the farmers’ hearts’ and break their backbone. He also interacted virtually with the farmers for about 10 minutes.

The Congress leader said, “We were told that the purpose of demonetisation in 2016 was to fight black money, but it was a lie. The main objective was to hurt farmers and workers financially. Similarly, the purpose of the rollout of GST was the same. Corono During the virus epidemic, there was a need to give money to the poor, but the government did not give anything. “

