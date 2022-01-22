An awful lot of anger. And shame. A participant from Brabant feels that when she thinks back to her time with The Voice of Holland. She recounts the intense months leading up to her audition as candidates — especially the women — tried to survive in a “cage of sexual predators.”
#Voice #participant #sexist #gang #director #breasts #talents
Comment Large cities raged almost all power in Uusimaa, and that can have unpredictable consequences
The threat of concentration of power was seen in advance, writes Lari Malmberg, the foreman of the city editorial office.Espoo,...
Leave a Reply