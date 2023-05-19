Dubbing in Mexico is always something to talk about, if it is because the original actor was not included in a new adaptation, if it was included, if Luisito Comunica was used, etc. And the last case has to do with the new Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse because the voice cast in the Spanish version is made up of Tik-Tokers, YouTubers and influencers.

We had already seen a reaction from Lalo Garza, the voice of Krillin in dragonball and Josh in Drake & Josh, but in this case it was Carlos Segundo (Piccoro – dragonball) who expressed himself regarding the voice cast in a conversation he had with PipePunk, a YouTuber who lends his voice to one of the characters in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

“By mouth of a jar, you are called by your followers. Not because of his talent. In other words, they call them because of the free publicity they are going to get. That is the point, it is a marketing movement, without belittling what you do,” declared the voice of Píccoro

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released in our country on June 1, it will be necessary to see if there are enough rooms showing the original version for those who agree with Carlos Segundo and Lalo Garza. Or they can also wait for the movie to hit streaming platforms.

Via: 3D Games

Editor’s note: We had already seen this film, it happened with sonic and, well, I suppose that the public will give the answer to this dilemma. I think it’s valid from both points of view, hiring voices that you know are going to bring people to movie theaters and also the anger of professionals at how their efforts and dedication to a profession is so easily pushed aside. In the end, the studios hire whoever they want and… I would have liked to see Super Mario Bros. Movie in English to listen to Jack Black 🙁