













Voice of Piccolo says that influencers are hired by their followers and not talent | EarthGamer

What happens is that Sony Pictures decided to contact influencers, youtubers and tiktokers to say a few lines about the characters in this tape. Some appear only for a few moments.

That did not sit well with Piccolo’s voice as well as other dubbing actors and actresses, as well as some fans who do not like to listen to productions with star talents.

We recommend: Spider-Man: Social networks react to the voice cast of Through the Spider-Verse.

That is, people outside dubbing and who come from other media. In a transmission Carlos Segundo spoke about the matter with the streamer Pipepunk.

In one of his comments he said ‘look, like this, point blank. You are called by your followers, not by your talent’.

Fountain: Sony Pictures.

To the above, Segundo added ‘they call them for free publicity. That is the point, it is a marketing movement, without belittling what they do’.

More than anything, what the actor behind Piccolo says is a complaint towards those who select the voice talent and not those who provide it.

However, some point out that there are other career voice actors and actresses involved in the film of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

That is what in my opinion is unfair. How is it that those detractors of the dubbing were called to participate, and they did not reject the invitation? That is what I call inconsistency and it shows how unreliable your opinions are and how low your moral quality is. It’s just my opinion. — Carlos Segundo (@Carlhillos) May 17, 2023

So it’s a mix between people from the Latin American guild and star talents. The transmission in which Carlos Segundo participated was on May 17.

That same day, through his Twitter account, Segundo made additional statements.

There he commented “I’ve seen a lot of criticism about the influencers and youtubers who will ‘double’ in the Spiderman movie”. Then Piccolo’s voice highlighted the presence of at least one of them.

Fountain: Sony Pictures.

According to Carlos Segundo ‘I think there are some who do like dubbing and have tried to prepare, like @AlexMonthy, but I have seen that there are others who have even belittled dubbing’.

The actor highlighted ‘That is what in my opinion is unfair. How is it that those detractors of dubbing were called to participate, and they didn’t reject the invitation?’.

for second ‘[…]it is what I call inconsistency and it shows how unreliable your opinions are and how low your moral quality is. It’s just my opinion.

Apart from Piccolo’s voice and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse We have more movie information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.