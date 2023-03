The three games in the series of Voice of Cards are surprisingly available on devices iOS And android through their respective stores, with an exclusive free version “Chapter 0” for the first game in the series. The three games — The Isle Dragon Roars, The Forsaken Maide in The Beasts of Burden — are available separately or together in the Voice of Cards Trilogy.

Each game is available in Italy for €14.99.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu