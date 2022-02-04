You enjoyed yourself with Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars? If the answer is yes, then get ready for the great news! SQUARE ENIX officially announced a second game in the series, called Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maidenand his arrival is set for that February 17 on PlayStation 4, Nintendo SwitchAnd PC through Steam.

Let’s start to find out about him!

Overview Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden is set on a remote chain of islands that have been protected by the Maidens for generations, but now find themselves facing destruction. The hero of the story vows to save the islanders and sets sail for the high seas, along with Laty, a girl who failed to become a Maiden. The second game in the exclusive Voice of Cards series, in which all elements are presented entirely through the cards, in the tradition of tabletop RPGs and game books. A touching story set in a world of melancholy beauty, presented by Yoko Taro (creative director), Keiichi Okabe (musical director) and Kimihiko Fujisaka (character designer). (This game is not a direct sequel to Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars. Both stories can be enjoyed as standalone gaming experiences.) Staff Game Master : Show Hayami / Mark Atherlay

: Show Hayami / Mark Atherlay Executive producer : Yosuke Saito

: Yosuke Saito Creative director : Yoko Taro

: Yoko Taro Music director : Keiichi Okabe

: Keiichi Okabe Character designer : Kimihiko Fujisaka

: Kimihiko Fujisaka Screenwriter : Yuki Wada

: Yuki Wada Director: Masa Mimura

Below we propose the game announcement trailer. Good vision!

Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu