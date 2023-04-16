Discord is undoubtedly one of the most used apps by gamers to communicate with each other: this popularity has exploded after the recent agreement of the platform with Sony. Discord has in store for us though another novelty.

They have just been returned voice messages available on Discord. It is no mystery that it was one of the most requested and expected features by users, which will still have to submit to some specific rules.

As reported by Discord official sitevoice messages can only be sent in private chats and on servers with less than 200 participantsand only on Mobile (but every platform can play them).

How do I send a voice message on Discord? Nothing simpler. Sending voice messages works exactly like other apps messaging (Telegram, WhatsApp).

In fact, just hold down the send key of the voice message to record your words and release it to send.

To activate the voice message function on our favorite servers, you need to ask the admin of such servers: the choice of making it possible to send voice messages over text chats it is in fact at their complete discretion.

