Two months before the American elections, which will be held on November 3, Donald Trump managed to slightly improve his rating in the battle with Joe Biden for the White House … According to the latest polls, his lag from a democrat nationwide decreased to 2-4% and the swing states don’t look as dire as they did a month ago. According to experts interviewed by Izvestia, the presidential race in the United States has entered a hot phase, and despite falling behind Joe Biden, Donald Trump is in a good attacking position. Now the main thing is not to bypass the opponent on a national scale, but to correctly calculate the combination of fluctuating states, the struggle for which will be waged until the last day …

Catching up

The congress of the Republican Party, which ended on August 27 with the official nomination of Donald Trump as a presidential candidate, despite all the reservations and doubts, still had its effect and somewhat corrected his position in national polls … In American political tradition, a convention is a one-time performance that, if successful, can add extra points to a candidate’s piggy bank. However, in 2020, experts doubted that the coronavirus restrictions, with all the delights of social distance and calls from doctors to avoid mass gatherings, would make it possible to seriously count on a positive effect from the congress, the whole essence of which is scale and shocking. And nevertheless, Donald Trump had a certain restart of the rating after the “Republican week”.

According to the latest polls, the gap between the current president and the democrat is no longer double-digit (and at some point Joe Biden’s advantage reached 15%). According to Emerson, 47% of Americans are ready to support Donald Trump, 49% of his rival. Rasmussen Reports gives Joe Biden the same 49% and the Republican 45%. There are, of course, such polls as the Economist / YouGov, where the Democrat’s advantage is estimated at 11%, however, given the sharply liberal orientation of the publication, one can hardly be surprised at the low indicators of the Conservative President in this sociological study.

Donald Trump during his speech at the Republican National Convention Photo: REUTERS / Pool / ABACA

However, experts urge to rely slightly on sociology in the current campaign. Analyzing any survey, you need to take into account many nuances and learn to read between the lines … And although no one doubts Joe Biden’s certain leadership in recent months, the question of how significant his advantage was then and what it is now is very controversial. As David Keene, a political consultant who has worked with Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush and Mitt Romney, explained to Izvestia, often polls, especially in the early stages, cover all voters, that is, even those who are unlikely to and will go to vote. According to him, as the election approaches, a “good sociologist” should narrow the sample down to “likely voters”, that is, start from the opinion of those who are really going to vote.

– In 2016, many sociologists overestimated the enthusiasm of Democrats and independent voters who expressed support for Hillary Clinton, and underestimated the fervor of Trump supporters. Some also overestimated the expected turnout of minority voters, believing that they would vote for it in the same way as they voted for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, the expert noted.

The difficulty is that, even when trying to obtain a relatively accurate sample, current sociological services face a number of problems.

– So, in the era of the cell phone, people living in one state sometimes take a number with the code of another state. For example, I live in Maryland, but I have a Virginia number. Which means I’m more likely to get a call from a sociologist from Virginia than from Maryland. Besides, in recent years, many have become increasingly reluctant to answer questions from sociologists, and some voters, for example, say that they have not yet decided, although in fact they already prefer one candidate to another. Or some claim that they intend to vote, although in reality they do not intend to do so … In 2016, many voters preferred Trump, but refused to admit it, because it was considered “politically incorrect”, – said David Keane.

In other words, forecasting the alignments in such a situation is “more art than science,” and the point is not even that sociologists deliberately distort the results, but that “they are simply wrong,” the expert added.

Attacking

Nevertheless, it is clear that the summer for Donald Trump in his relations with voters was cool. The COVID-19 pandemic and the racially motivated protests that gripped the country took him by surprise, and the president’s response to these challenges seemed inconsistent and even intimidating to many. … However, it is true, apparently, was somewhat confused. Now the situation has begun to change. From a hopelessly lagging behind, the American leader moved into the category of a confident attacker. And although experts admit that he now has a very good position, there are a number of factors that his political strategists should take into account in order to achieve victory on November 3.

According to the President of the Center for Global Interests (Washington) Nikolai Zlobin, now the most important thing is to correctly calculate the combination of fluctuating states in which you need to win for an overall victory in the elections … It was because of the mistake of political strategists who incorrectly put this puzzle in 2016 that Hillary Clinton lost, “who was steeply ahead of Donald Trump in the summer of that year,” the political analyst reminded Izvestia.

– Now comes a delicate period when, on the one hand, the cavalry attack at the national level is important, and on the other hand, to work correctly with the states that are hesitant , and those groups that make a decision at the last moment. About 20% of Americans decide who they will vote for almost on the last day. And the fight for them will be waged until the very end, because they make the necessary advantage, – said the expert.

Supporters of President Trump Photo: REUTERS / Caitlin Ochs

Much for Donald Trump will depend on whether he can partially pull off the voices of youth, women and national minorities who traditionally vote for Democrats. It is also important what kind of activity these groups will show on November 3.

– Trump needs to spill these three groups, including during the upcoming debates in late September-October. However, here he has a better position than Biden, because he has more energy, charisma and he may well surprise, – said Nikolai Zlobin. – And we must not forget about the economy. Americans vote with wallets … If the economic results remain disappointing, then Trump will be very difficult. The pandemic crisis has eaten away all of its economic successes.

Meanwhile, David Keane believes that up to this point, the race was largely presented as a “referendum on the incumbent president,” and Joe Biden had the advantage in it. However, the closer the elections, the more the electorate realizes that we are talking about a choice between two candidates, which narrows the gap between the rivals.

Besides, the protests that gripped the United States and the crime wave they caused eventually started working for Donald Trump because his rival and the Democratic Party are now seen by voters as supporters of those on the left wing of the protest movement responsible for the violence, explained David Keane. AND the current president from the very beginning to this day adheres to the thesis “law and order” first of all , Nikolay Zlobin specified. And here his consistent position, at the dawn of the protests, almost sent the Republican rating to a steep peak, now looks attractive in the gases of Americans tired of unrest. …

– Anyway the electorate is fluctuating this year more than ever and the difference (between candidates) in key states shows that voters can swing to either side as the campaign progresses. Anyone who is going to seriously bet on one candidate right now should think twice and remember that in politics a week can be a lifetime. – added David Keane.

As Nikolai Zlobin summed up, the intrigue in the 2020 race will persist until the very end, and America has entered a period when opinion polls cannot guarantee anything to anyone.