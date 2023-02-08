An international project that brings together the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome, NeMO Clinical Centers, Nemo Lab, Translated and Dream On is starting from Italy. Together to allow people with vocal disabilities to use a true expressive voice thanks to artificial intelligence, donated or registered before illness took it away. The initiative carried out under the aegis of the Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association was attended by the Minister of Health and representatives of the Directorate General for Health of the European Commission.