Jazz North Sea Round Town: Sanem Kalfa – Invisible Columns Heard: 23/6, Van Nelle Factory, Rotterdam. North Sea Round Town through 9/7 www.northsearoundtown.nl ●●●●●

A half-naked dancer writhes on the floor, grunting animalistically against visitors. It is a direct confrontation: do you back away or do you undergo her intimate sniffing? Voices also sound, fragments of a conversation in English and fragments of Danish. A video screen shows blurred close-ups. Here too an uncomfortable feeling, what do the voices say, what do they want?

Vocalist and cellist Sanem Kalfa (1982) created at her theatrical concert between sky-high scaffolding in a factory hall in the Van Nelle Factory, lit up in pink and blue. Invisible Columns a dark dream world full of discomfort and questions. As ‘artist in focus’ of North Sea Round Town, North Sea Jazz’s fringe festival that traditionally warms up Rotterdam for weeks, Kalfa’s exceptional voice, which can be controlled in minute detail, is central.

The voice artist with Turkish roots is a shining example of a new generation of vocalists trained in the Netherlands who naturally mix jazz improvisation with the musical traditions of their native country. This multidisciplinary performance in an industrial setting is the kick-off for many performances for Sanem Kalfa in the coming weeks, such as her solo in Het Depot.

Ambrose Akinmusire

For this concert, Kalfa’s voice landed in the soundscapes that the Norwegian sound artist and electronic live sampler Jan Bang set up together with the British pianist and organist Kit Downes. American trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire joined as second voice. The build-up was slow, layered fragmentary with the intention of opening doors for the listener to a deeper self. It’s not pretty there sometimes, Kalfa showed, when she screamed. With short cries she then switched back to a whisper-soft sound bed.

Sanem Kalfa and Ambrose Akinmusire Photo Oligar Da Paz



Gradually the performance became more ‘musical’ with fuller organ chords, short trumpet blasts, bleeps, computer-driven sounds. The soundscapes got heavier basses and Kalfa sang the melody lines. But the text remained ominous: “Did you ever die? It’s okay.”

There was much that fascinated and surprised, but unfortunately it also continued to wander for a long time and unclearly in this emotional world full of shadows. What did Kalfa want from her experimental concert? And yet, what a loss that a great name like Ambrose Akinmusire, who also excels at the intersection of jazz and avant-garde and is not necessarily out to please, had a subordinate role here.

The performance was now at least a ‘trip’, unconsciously taking you to places you never thought you’d come. What mainly remained is the feeling of wanting to discover more of Kalfa’s singing art full of uninhibited sounds.