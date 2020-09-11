WhatsApp keeps bringing new features to improve the chatting experience of its users. In this episode, the company has now brought three new and dhansu features. These features include catalog shortcut, whatsapp doodle and new call button. According to a report by WABetaInfo, these features have been seen on the latest code of Android Beta.WABetaInfo, a website tracking WhatsApp related news and updates, said that for these new features, users will need beta version 2.20.200.3 of WhatsApp. Let’s know in detail what is special about these new features of WhatsApp.

New call button

According to the report, WhatsApp is testing new call buttons nowadays. The company will initially offer the new call button for business chats to the company. It is being said about the new call button that shortcuts for voice and video calls will be found together. This means that after tapping on this button, the user will see the option of voice and video call. Users can choose one according to their need here.

(Photo: WABetaInfo)

New Catalog Shortcut

WABetaInfo said in its report that the company is preparing to introduce a quick shortcut for business chat. The report says that this feature is still being developed and after it is enabled a shortcut will be added next to the call button. More information about this feature is still awaited.

WhatsApp Doodle (Photo: WABetaInfo)

Whatsapp doodle

Previous reports said that WhatsApp is doing a lot of work to improve its wallpaper feature. One of them is the facility of adding doodles to the solid wallpaper of WhatsApp. In WhatsApp beta 2.20.200.3, this feature has been spotted as WhatsApp Doodles.