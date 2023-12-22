In 2024, Russia will hold presidential elections for the eighth time. This is the first vote that will last three days: the head of state will be elected from March 15 to 17, 2024. In Russia, the post of president was established in 1991. Since then, elections have been held seven times: in 1991, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2018. Read more about the last presidential elections in Russia in the Izvestia article.

First presidential election June 12, 1991

The post of president in the modern history of Russia was established in March 1991. The first elections for this position took place on June 12 of the same year.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has registered six presidential candidates:

— Boris Yeltsin (Chairman of the Supreme Council of the RSFSR);

— Vladimir Zhirinovsky (chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party of the Soviet Union; LDPSS; in 1992 renamed LDPR);

— Vadim Bakatin (member of the USSR Security Council);

— Albert Makashova (Colonel General, People's Deputy of the USSR);

— Nikolai Ryzhkov (former Prime Minister of the USSR);

— Amana Tuleyeva (Chairman of the Kemerovo Regional Council of People's Deputies).

As a result of the elections, Boris Yeltsin became president for five years, gaining 57.3% of the votes. Second place went to Nikolai Ryzhkov (16.8%). About 106.5 million people attended the elections, the turnout was 74.6%.

Boris Yeltsin took office as president of the RSFSR on July 10, and on December 25 he became the first president of Russia.

Russian presidential elections June 16, 1996

The second elections were held on June 16, 1996, with in 1993, the term of office of the head of state was reduced from five to four years.

10 candidates ran for the presidency:

— Boris Yeltsin (current leader of the country);

— Mikhail Gorbachev (former Chairman of the USSR Supreme Council and President of the USSR);

— Vladimir Zhirinovsky (chairman of the LDPR);

— Vladimir Bryntsalov (State Duma deputy);

— Gennady Zyuganov (Chairman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation);

— Yuri Vlasov (writer and public figure);

— Alexander Lebed (State Duma deputy);

— Svyatoslav Fedorov (State Duma deputy);

— Martin Shakkum (CEO, Vice President and President of the International Foundation for Economic and Social Reform);

— Grigory Yavlinsky (chairman of Yabloko).

In the first round, none of the candidates managed to obtain the number of votes required for election (50% + 1). Boris Yeltsin received the most (35.3%), second place went to Gennady Zyuganov (32%), they advanced to the second round. The number of voters was about 108.5 million people, 69.8% of Russians took part in the voting.

During the second round of elections on July 3, 1996, the current President of the Russian Federation, Boris Yeltsin, was re-elected to a second term. 63.8% of voters voted for him. For Gennady Zyuganov – 40.3%. Turnout in the second round was 68.9%.

Early elections of the President of the Russian Federation on March 26, 2000

The next presidential elections were supposed to take place on July 9, 2000, but on December 31, 1999, Boris Yeltsin announced his resignation. Early voting was scheduled for March 26.

The candidates for the post of president were:

— Vladimir Putin (acting president);

— Vladimir Zhirinovsky (chairman of the LDPR);

— Gennady Zyuganov (Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation);

— Stanislav Govorukhin (State Duma deputy);

— Grigory Yavlinsky (chairman of Yabloko);

— Umar Dzhabrailov (Deputy General Director, Director of Marketing and Leasing of Manezhnaya Square OJSC);

— Ella Pamfilova (chairman of the socio-political movement “For Civic Dignity”);

— Alexey Podberezkin (leader of the socio-political movement “Spiritual Heritage”);

— Yuri Skuratov (Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation);

— Konstantin Titov (chairman of the Russian Party of Social Democracy; governor of the Samara region);

— Aman Tuleyev (governor of the Kemerovo region).

As a result of the vote, Vladimir Putin was elected the new president of Russia. He received 52.4% of the votes, Gennady Zyuganov, who took second place, received 29.2%. The turnout in the elections was 69.7%, more than 109.3 million people voted.

Presidential elections March 14, 2004

Due to the holding of early elections in 2000 in March, all subsequent elections were also held in March.

The candidates for the position of leader of Russia during the fourth elections were:

— Vladimir Putin (current President of the Russian Federation);

— Oleg Malyshkin (State Duma deputy);

— Sergei Mironov (Chairman of the Federation Council);

— Nikolai Kharitonov (State Duma deputy);

— Sergei Glazyev (Co-chairman of the Rodina electoral bloc);

— Irina Khakamada (economist, publicist, Union of Right Forces).

On March 14, Vladimir Putin was re-elected to the presidency, he received 71.3% of the vote. Nikolai Kharitonov was in second place, with 13.7% of voters voting for him. In 2004, 108.6 million people were included in the voter lists. 64.4% of citizens came to express their will.

Russian presidential elections March 2, 2008

According to the Constitution, elections are held on the second Sunday of the month in which the head of state was previously elected. In 2008, the presidential elections were supposed to take place on March 9, but in connection with the celebration of March 8, the date was moved to the first Sunday of the month – March 2.

Four candidates participated in the elections:

— Dmitry Medvedev (First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation);

— Vladimir Zhirinovsky (chairman of the LDPR);

— Gennady Zyuganov (Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation);

— Andrey Bogdanov (leader of the Democratic Party of Russia).

Since the Constitution of the Russian Federation limits the presidency to two terms, Vladimir Putin did not put forward his candidacy.

According to the voting results, Dmitry Medvedev won. 70.3% of citizens expressed their support. Second place went to Gennady Zyuganov (17.7%). The turnout was 69.8%; 107.2 million Russians elected the president.

Russian presidential elections on March 4, 2012

Since 2012, amendments to the basic law of the Russian Federation came into force, according to which the president is elected for six years.

Five candidates ran for the post of head of state:

— Vladimir Putin (Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation);

— Vladimir Zhirinovsky (chairman of the LDPR);

— Gennady Zyuganov (Chairman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation);

— Sergei Mironov (chairman of the “A Just Russia” faction);

— Mikhail Prokhorov (former chairman of the conservative Right Cause party).

According to the voting results, Vladimir Putin won. 63.6% of voters voted for him. The second was Gennady Zyuganov (17.1%). In 2012, 109.8 million citizens could cast their vote, the turnout was 65.3%.

Voting in the presidential elections on March 18, 2018

For the seventh time, eight candidates competed for the post of head of state:

— Vladimir Putin (President of the Russian Federation);

— Pavel Grudinin (Chairman of the Council of Deputies of the City Settlement of Vidnoye);

— Vladimir Zhirinovsky (chairman of the LDPR);

— Sergei Baburin (Chairman of the International Slavic Council);

— Ksenia Sobchak (member of the political council of the “Civil Initiative” party);

— Maxim Suraikin (Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communists of Russia party);

— Boris Titov (plenipotentiary under the President of the Russian Federation for the protection of the rights of entrepreneurs);

— Grigory Yavlinsky (Chairman of the Federal Political Committee Yabloko).

Vladimir Putin won again. His support among citizens was 76.7%. Pavel Grudinin came in second place with 11.8% of the votes. In 2018, the number of citizens included in the voter list was 109 million, of which 67.5% took part in voting.

Elections of the President of the Russian Federation on March 17, 2024

The 2024 presidential election will be held over three days for the first time. Voting begins on Friday, March 15th and ends on Sunday, March 17th. It will also be possible to cast your voice remotely. This system will only be used in those regions where it was tested in previous elections.

To participate in the presidential elections, everyone needs to submit documents to the CEC. Self-nominated candidates must do this by December 27 of this year; for party candidates, the deadline is January 1, 2024.