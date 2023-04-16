













Voice actress would confirm remake of Metal Gear Solid 3

What happens is that this artist shared a photo of herself accompanied by a few words. These were the ‘recording in progress’. In the photograph, she appears with a folder with a special design and legend.

This says ‘Snake Eater’ and immediately the fans went into a state of alert. This happened on Twitter and on this same social network he shared subsequent messages. In these Burke says ‘nothing better than working with good people. Nothing’.

To the above, he added ‘thanks for today Mason Lieberman (director) and Yusuke Mori (engineer) and Tomomi Ura (EA)’. Some of the photos featured include sheets of song lyrics, and one of them stands out.

Fountain: konami.

On one of the sheets is the lyrics of the main theme of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. That is to say, Snake Eaterwhich was written by Norihiko Hibino and sung by Cynthia Harrell in the past.

Obviously, at the moment there is nothing confirmed from Konami. We do not know how the company will react to this leak.

But perhaps it is only a matter of time before there are more details about it. Maybe in one of the summer broadcasts.

Donna Burke is working on the new version of the classic “Snake Eater” theme for the long-awaited remake of METAL GEAR SOLID 3

In one of the images you can see a sheet of the lyrics on the table that contains the theme of METAL GEAR SOLID 3 Snake Eater. https://t.co/vJK3A1SQf8 pic.twitter.com/yuSOzNnHl5 — ZONEX ❗️ (@zxSOLIDxSNAKEzx) April 15, 2023

The point is that Donna Burke’s messages about Metal Gear Solid 3 They have been published for some time now. So some think that this leak was on purpose and has the approval of Konami.

The idea is to generate expectation about what this publisher and developer is doing. According to some, it is clear that this company plans to continue releasing remakes or reissues of its games. It is something that would work especially with Metal Gear Solid.

All because Hideo Kojima and his studio, Kojima Productions, are no longer with Konami. For the company it is more appropriate to release a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater than a whole new game.

Tried it once in the form of Metal Gear Survive (2018), which was not only coldly received by specialized critics but also by the players themselves; their sales were very low. Let’s see what the company announces.

In addition to Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater We have more video game information at EarthGamer.