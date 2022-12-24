The news of deaths are always difficult to report, but it all becomes even heavier when we talk about a talent at a very young age like Hitomi Suzukia 26-year-old voice actress who died on December 18 due to cancer.

Her sadly short career has seen her also lend her voice to characters from various anime products, including Otoha Biwakōji in the movie Kimi no Koe or Todoketaithe Princess in the film Usuzumizakura -Garo-and to secondary characters in No Guns Life, Overlord II, Outburst Dreamer Boys, Lupine the Third: Part 5, Woodpecker Detective’s Officeand The world ends with you the animation.

His roles have also touched the gaming landscape, where he played roles in MONSTER HUNTER Stories 2 and RESIDENT EVIL Resistance.

Source: Office PAC Street Anime News Network