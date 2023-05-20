The new games of Legend of Zelda They already have a current standard, the most important being that later releases will clearly be open world with a lot to explore. The second key is that there are already voice acting, and with the promotion of Tears of the Kingdom some actors have given interviews to the media.

The actress who played Zelda, Patricia Summersettgave his opinion on what kind of connection his character and that of links, since they are always seen together in many scenes, and that could go beyond the fact that he is their guardian. Thus, she mentions that it could be a love relationship, after everything they have gone through together in their fight against evil.

Here is what he told the media:

As a voice actress, looking at the overall relationship between Link and Zelda over the years, I personally love the ambiguity and that if there’s something there, it’s up to us. I guess in my own life I can respect and celebrate relationships that are not conventional. It also dodges the ending (of Breath of the Wild), and you always wonder what could happen that keeps the relationship going. There’s a tension to that, and this challenge to a definition is a really nice thing. I always come back to that, and I really love it as an actress and as a human being. Those relationships are also very important to portray, and I think they’re the best relationships we have in life, whether it’s friendship or something that doesn’t have to fit a definition. I know that [Link y Zelda] They have a relationship between them, it is active, there is a lot of care and a lot of listening, and I love that.

editor’s note: The truth is that it matters little, what should really come into question is knowing if this Ganondorf from Tears of The Kingdom is the same from another timeline of the saga or is one completely unrelated to these. The answer could be left to see the final credits.