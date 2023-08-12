Borderlands 4 is inevitable after the enormous success of Borderlands 3 and the popularity of the series as a whole. That being said, it has yet to be officially announced nor have there been any rumors about its development for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and pc. However, it looks like it could be in the works. A new leak about the next installment in the series is making the rounds, but it also raises some red flags.

On Reddit, an eagle-eyed user noted that on Angie Jho Lee’s resume, an actress, it appears “Borderlands 4“. According to the resume, the actress plays “Aiyumi” in Borderlands 4. This is probably a code name for the character, but it is also possible that it is the name of the character itself.

Meanwhile, there is a page of LinkedIn from a developer who mentions Borderlands 4, but also claims that it will be released in the holidays of 2023, which seems very unlikely. If this were the case, we would have heard about it by now; however, it is possible that this information is simply out of date and the game may have been pushed back internally.

That being said, two places online, independent of each other, refer to Borderlands 4, which suggests that there is some truth in the midst of these rumors. The information that it will be released this year seems unlikely, but as mentioned, this could be outdated information. If that were the case, a 2024 release would likely be a possibility.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: My inner villain would like voice actors’ contracts to include a severe penalty clause for divulging work on a video game prior to its release. Because these types of leaks are increasingly common.