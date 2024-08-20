Today is a sad day for all fans of Japanese entertainment, the voice actress has passed away Atsuko Tanaka. The seiyuu was only 61 years old, she passed away due to an illness she had been fighting for over a year. Her son communicated this sad event, Hikaruin a touching message released on the voice actress’s social channels.

In his over 30 years of career The seiyuu has covered some truly iconic roles in both the video game and animation industries. She was in fact the voice of Bayonetta in the franchise of the same name, of Motoko Kusanagi in Ghost in the ShellOf Trish in Devil May Cry and of Lisa Lisa in The JoJo’s Bizarre Adventureto name a few. She was also the Japanese voice of some iconic Western characters such as Lara Croft in the first chapters of tomb Raider And Yennefer in the third chapter of The Witcher.

In celebrating Tanaka-san’s contributions to the entertainment industry, we send our condolences to the voice actress’s family.

Source: Anime Corner