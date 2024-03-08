dragon ball It has an indisputable presence in Latin America. Along with Japan, our region became a home for the work of Akira Toriyama, and part of the popularity of this is due to the fantastic dubbing that we find in the anime. When the death of this mangaka was announced, people like René García, Lalo Garza, Mario Castañeda, and more, expressed the regrettable departure of this artist.

Through their Twitter account, multiple voice actors who have participated in Dragon Ball over the years, They expressed their sadness with a series of emotional messages and anecdotes about their participation in this anime. One of these is Lalo Garza, who has voiced Krillin, and in recent years has taken on the role of dubbing director on several projects of this property. This is what he commented:

“Master Toriyama, today the sky shines around you. The greatness of his work will endure forever in the hearts of millions of people in the world. Today my Krillin became an orphan. Rest in Peace Akira Toriyama.”

For its part, René García, who you will recognize as the voice of Vegetaalso lamented the unexpected death of Akira Toriyama:

“The teacher is leaving us soon. Thank you for giving us so many characters who are now part of world pop culture.”

Although his comment came a little late, Mario Castañeda, who marked an entire generation with his interception of adult Goku in the animeexpressed his sadness at this revelation:

“I just found out about the death of Akira Toriyama, creator of Dragon Ball… I can't believe it…!!! His work, Goku, changed my life…!! Rest in peace…!!”

Finally, Laura Torres, who lent her voice to Goku as a child, Gohan before he was an adult, and Gotenshared a video where he also mourns the death of Akira Toriyama, and talks about the importance of Dragon Ball.

Dragon Ball is part of the culture of Mexico. As strange as that may sound, everywhere we can see stores with the name of a character from this anime, Goku selling tacos on some corner, and fans imitating the poses and powers that we saw when we were children. There is an infinite list of examples. We must not forget that occasion when the end of Dragon Ball Super It was broadcast in Municipal Palaces as if it were the final of the Soccer World Cup.

Editor's Note:

Akira Toriyama's work will never be forgotten. We will always see the Frieza and Cell saga on Channel 5. Multiple generations will have the opportunity to learn the story of Goku and company. The legacy of this mangaka will continue in Mexico, Latin America, and the rest of the world.

