













Voice actors start campaign against the use of Artificial Intelligence









Voice actors are people who provide their voices to translate and offer us a new interpretation of our beloved anime, series and movies. However, it seems that a new artificial intelligence is capable of replicating their voices through excerpts and obviously, companies make use of it without major concerns.

It begins again the dilemma of the usurpation of humanity through artificial intelligence. On this occasion, the voice actors would pay the consequences of this gloomy situation, if the AI ​​managed to completely carry out its work through the extracts obtained from their previous works.

Because of this, 35 dubbing actors met as a union and released a video in which they demonstrate their disagreement. Those who participate in the video mention in song that they print their hearts in their performances and that they should not be reduced to artificial intelligence.

The voice actors who stand out in the complaint range from Maggie Vera, the Mexican voice actress and director, to Mario Castañeda and René García, who play Latin Goku and Vegeta, respectively.

It seems that after this, Voice actors could take legal action if the use of AI continues. Meanwhile, his campaign Speaks outin which they mention the importance and particularities of their work, is available on YouTube – it is the video that heads the note.

How many dubbing actors are there in Mexico? What should you study to dedicate yourself to it?

A count carried out in 2020 reported that there are close to 300 professional dubbing actors in Mexicoof which, only 150 are dedicated to the profession constantly, playing essential roles.

You can dedicate yourself to this profession in different ways. ORa career in performing arts or musical singing matters They can help you better shape the course of your professionalization.

