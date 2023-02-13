THE voice actors of the video game and cartoon industries have taken a stand against sites using the artificial intelligences For copy their entries and sell them without any permission. It all started last Friday with Steve Blum, a voice actor known for giving his voice to Spike Spiegel in the English edition of Cowboy Bebop, who asked his fans not to buy his counterfeit voice.

Blum: “Hello everyone, I know AI technologies are exciting, but if you see my voice, or that of any character I voice, offered on one of those sites, know that I didn’t give them permission and that I will never give it to them. It’s very unethical. We appreciate your support. Thank you.”

Blum wasn’t the only one sharing his concern about sites selling AI-copied rumors. To him have been added, for example, the actor Sean Schemmel, the English voice of Goku, and the actress Jennifer HaleCommander Shepard of Mass Effect, who commented: “EXACTLY and I add: anyone who does it without the permission of the voice actors is harming them. I beg you not to do it and do not support those who do it. Thank you.”

“I agree and say I’m disgusted that our life’s work is being pirated” added Charlie Adler (Red Guy of Cow and Chicken), “NO site was allowed or allowed to use my redone voice AI or otherwise! I was warned yesterday by fakeyou. I have never consented to the sale of my voice. It’s a scam!”

The chorus was also joined by SungWon Cho, the actor who played Ratatoskr in God of War Ragnarok, who reiterated that, like the others, he never gave permission for his voice to be sold.

Recently such cases are multiplying, with artificial intelligences that are unfortunately showing their darker side: that of their massive use for scams, fakes and jokes, which on the web will be uncontrollable given the nature of the same.