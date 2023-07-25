If you don’t know who it is Sean Schemmelit’s probably because you see dragonball in Spanish or, as it should be, in Japanese. Schemmel has been the man behind the English voice of son goku since dragonball It was first introduced in the United States. Over the decades, Schemmel has lent his voice to Goku in hundreds of anime episodes, and recently reprized the character in Dragon Ball Super. With so much work under his belt, fans have begun to wonder what kind of crazy issues have arisen while Schemmel threw a kamehameha.

Well, apparently, it was when the voice actor passed out in the recording studio.

In the past, Schemmel has spoken about his various follies during recordings, but one story has become infamous among fans. During an appearance on the comic-con From london, Schemmel admitted that he passed out while filming Goku. However, he emphasized that it was not during the Super Saiyan 3 form’s introduction in Dragon Ball Z.

“Here is the thing. I never, never passed out on Dragon Ball Zbut I did pass out in Dragon Ball GThe told fans. “It was during the Super Saiyan 4 transformation, and he was very tired and hadn’t been sleeping well. I just calculated how much air I would need for a kamehameha or other increase in power, but I made my voice deeper.”

The actor went on to say that by lowering his voice, his vocal cords opened up, allowing him to let out more air than usual. As a result, Schemmel he misjudged how much air he needed for the intake and passed out for 2-3 seconds. Fortunately, she said that the recording studio was padded, so at least the fall was cushioned.

Editor’s note: Luckily it wasn’t our Mario Castañeda because he charges more to the recording studio: V