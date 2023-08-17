Home page World

Millions know his voice from childhood: the voice actor Jürgen Kluckert passed away. He embodied the elephant Benjamin Blümchen.

Munich – He was the voice of “Benjamin Blümchen”: The speaker Jürgen Kluckert, known from the children’s radio plays, is dead. This was confirmed to the German Press Agency on Wednesday from industry circles. His colleague Julia Bautz had previously written about it in the short message service X. Kluckert, who lived near Potsdam, was 79 years old.

Kluckert was a busy dubbing and radio play speaker. Best known is his role as the talking elephant Benjamin Blümchen, who experiences adventures with his friend Otto. Before Kluckert Edgar Ott had spoken the role, in the mid-1990s Kluckert had taken over this main part of Ott’s death. Since then, more than 70 episodes have been created with his characteristic good-natured, deep voice as the centerpiece. Fans of the animated series “SpongeBob SquarePants” still remember him as the spokesman for the crab character Mr. Krabs.

Jürten Kluckert: He dubbed Hollywood greats like Morgan Freeman

But Kluckert did not only speak roles for children’s ears. A graduate of the Ernst Busch state drama school, he has dubbed many Hollywood stars, including Chuck Norris, Morgan Freeman, Danny Glover, James Brolin, Robbie Coltrane and Louis Gossett junior. In the 1980s version of the television series “Magnum” he voiced Roger E. Mosley in the role of the helicopter pilot “TC”. Kluckert was also repeatedly seen as an actor on German TV, for example several times with supporting roles in “Tatort”.

In the post-war period, Kluckert first lived in East Germany and played at the Maxim Gorki Theater for twelve years. “I left the GDR in 1980,” he said in a 2022 statement History Channel-Interview. “I then also acted in the Federal Republic of Germany, but I ended up more and more in the dubbing studio. In the GDR, someone once said to me: “You have a very pretty voice. Try it at DEFA-Synchron. You can still earn something there.” And then I did it.”

Jürgen Kluckert also voiced Sinclair in “Die Dinos”

He said he hadn’t met any of the prominent Hollywood actors. Inheriting the role of Benjamin Blümchen was a challenge, he said in an interview. “Edgar Ott died in 1994. And he also voiced Sinclair in The Dinosaurs. That was the first thing I took from him because I sounded a bit like him, that is, if I change the voice a bit. It wasn’t possible with my normal voice.” During the first recordings he “every time I said a sentence, (…) listened to a sentence from Edgar beforehand. Of course, now I don’t need it anymore. We have become freer and also faster.” In 2019 there was even a movie with Benjamin Blümchen.

His colleague Bautz wrote on X: “Today I am thinking of a voice from my childhood, his warm manner, his warmth and his wonderful family. Bon voyage, take care up there and thank you for Benjamin Blümchen, Mr. Krabs and just endless childhood.

Benjamini Blümchen and Bibi Blocksberg are by the same author.