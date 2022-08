The agency 81 Produces reported the disappearance of Hiroshi OhtakeJapanese voice actor who has lent his voice to countless roles such as 004 in Cyborg 009, Boss in Mazinger Z And King Nikochan in the original series of Dr. Slump and Arale.

Ohtake died on August 1st at the age of 90 due to cardiac arrest. His family held the funeral privately.

Source: 81 Produces Street Anime News Network