Voi Technology, the Swedish company of shared electric micro-mobility which has recently celebrated its first two years of activity in Italycloses 2022 by surpassing two important goals: that of have achieved 1 million rides and have exceeded 2 million kilometers traveled in a single year in the 7 cities where it is present, Turin, Milan, Rho, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Rome and Palermo. A figure which, alone, is equivalent to the results obtained in 2020 and 2021 together. The company’s results confirm the growth trend, which occurred last year, recorded by the Sharing Mobility Observatory, with a 61% increase in rides in 2021 compared to 2020.

The concept of the “City in 15 minutes” is an integral part of Voi’s corporate vision of creating “Cities made to be lived in – on a human scale”, a vision that has become the backbone of the Swedish multinational’s strategy since 2019. Out of approximately 110 European cities covered by a Sony CLS study*, the first Italian city present is Turin (where Voi has been operating since summer 2021) in 16th place, followed by Bologna at 23rd and Genoa at 52nd. The other Italian cities are all in the second half of the European ranking, demonstrating that there is still a lot to be done to reshape our cities to be completely human scale.