According to Condé Nast, Drake and 21 Savage falsely advertised a fake Vogue cover. They did this to promote their new album Her Loss. According to the company, readers of Vogue and fans of the artists were misled into thinking that the magazine was promoting the record.

Condé Nast states that Drake and 21 Savage have been asked several times to take all album promotion that had to do with Vogue offline. However, nothing has been done with it by the artists, who both shared photos of the fake covers on social media. They did not mention that it was a fake version of the magazine.