The fashion journalist and podcaster Chioma Nnadi has been named the new head of editorial content at Vogue from the United Kingdom and will take up the role on October 9th. She is the 1st black woman to lead the sector.

Nnadi will replace Edward Enninful, who announced his retirement in June after he was appointed as a global consultant for Vogue, and is one of the main names being considered to replace Anna Wintour, content director and global editorial director of the magazine. He is the company’s first black editor-in-chief.

Currently, the journalist works as editor of the website for the American edition of the magazine. In an interview with guardian, Nnadi spoke about his expectations regarding the work of his predecessor, Edward Enninful. “There is pressure because of Edward. He broke new ground. It’s more than being part of a magazine – it’s part of the cultural conversation,” he told the British newspaper.

In an Instagram post, Enninful welcomed his successor to her new role, and said he was looking forward to working with Chioma.

“New head of editorial content Chioma Nnadi, welcome to British Vogue. I look forward to working with you”he said.

The new editor was born in London and lives in New York. She works at Vogue since 2010, having managed the website, as well as writing for the magazine and co-presenting the podcast of Vogue.