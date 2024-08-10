Airline says it is in the process of registering family members and will not disclose their location

Voepass (formerly Passaredo) stated this Saturday (10.Aug.2024) that it will provide psychological support to the families of the victims of the plane crash in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, registered on Friday (9.Aug). “Our priority is to assist, monitor and provide structural and psychological support to families”he said.

In a statement (read below)the company also announced that it is in the process of registering family members who need support.

“A team of psychologists, doctors and our team are in contact and receiving the families of the victims in a reception area set up exclusively for this service”he stated.

However, he said he will not disclose where they are. “to preserve and respect everyone involved”.

The plane crashed in the city of Vinhedo (SP), on Friday (August 9), after taking off from Cascavel (PA), bound for Guarulhos (SP). 62 deaths were confirmed (58 passengers and 4 crew members). The São Paulo Public Security Department confirmed that as of 11 am this Saturday (June 10), 26 bodies had been removed from the accident site.

Of the recovered bodies, two were identified through fingerprints. Another 12 are already at the Central Forensic Medical Institute (IML) in the capital of São Paulo for identification. “The others will be sent to São Paulo in the next few minutes,” the department said.

Read the full Voepass note:

“Voepass Linhas Aéreas reiterates that, at this time, our priority is to assist, monitor and provide structural and psychological support to the families of the victims of the accident that occurred on the afternoon of this Friday, August 9, 2024, with flight 2283, in the region of Vinhedo- SP.

“With the aim of providing comfort and facilitating the needs inherent to this moment, a team of psychologists, doctors and our team is in contact and receiving the families of the victims in a reception sector set up exclusively for this service.

“We are making every logistical and operational effort to ensure that families have effective support from our team not only for their transportation, accommodation and food needs, but, above all, for comfort and emotional support.

“Voepass is in the process of registering family members to continue with the procedures that will be necessary at this time.

“To protect and respect all those involved, at this time of deep pain and grief, the location of the family members will not be disclosed”.

Read more: