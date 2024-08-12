The process must be initiated after the site has been released by the FAB body and those responsible for the police investigation.

THE Voepass will be responsible for removing the wreckage of the plane that crashed in Vinhedo (SP), on Friday (9.Aug.2024), according to Cenipa (Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents), of the FAB (Brazilian Air Force).

“It will be the responsibility of the aircraft operator to provide and pay for the cleaning of the site, goods and wreckage in order to avoid damage to nature, safety, health or property of others or the community”says the organization, in a note.

The determination, according to Cenipa, is in accordance with the Brazilian Aeronautics Code and the Aeronautics Command System Standard.

Removal should begin after the site has been released by Cenipa and those responsible for the police investigation. According to the agency, its investigators intend to conclude work on the site this Monday (12 August).

The next stage of the Air Force investigation will be the analysis of data related to the flight, operational environment and human factors, as well as equipment and infrastructure.

THE ACCIDENT

A Voepass (formerly Passaredo) plane crashed on Friday (August 9, 2024) in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo. All 62 people on board died. There were 58 passengers and 4 crew members. The plane, an ATR 72, had taken off from Cascavel, in Paraná, and was headed to Guarulhos International Airport, in the metropolitan region of SP.

Flight 2283 crashed in the area of ​​a gated community called Recanto Florido, in the Capela neighborhood. The city of Vinhedo is 79 km northwest of the capital of the state of São Paulo. It has 76,540 inhabitants.